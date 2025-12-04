Russ Shaw: I hope UK tech moves from survival to aggressive investment

Each week, we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates, takes us through his career in Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Russ Shaw CBE

Russ Shaw CBE Job title: Founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates

Founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates Previous roles: C-Suite roles at Skype, O2, Telefónica, Mobileway, American Express

C-Suite roles at Skype, O2, Telefónica, Mobileway, American Express Age: 62

62 Born: New York

New York Lives: Shepherd’s Bush

Shepherd’s Bush Studied: BSc – Washington University in St. Louis; MBA – Harvard Business School

BSc – Washington University in St. Louis; MBA – Harvard Business School Talents: For others to judge!

For others to judge! Motto: Strive for the ‘win-win’

Strive for the ‘win-win’ Biggest perk of the job? I meet the best people in the world who are passionate about helping startups

I meet the best people in the world who are passionate about helping startups Coffee order: None (I don’t drink coffee)

None (I don’t drink coffee) Cocktail order: I don’t really drink, but the occasional glass of champagne to celebrate always goes down well

I don’t really drink, but the occasional glass of champagne to celebrate always goes down well Favourite book: I know Why the Caged Bird Sings – Maya Angelou

What was your first job?

I spent my last two years of high school cleaning homes and offices after school. It taught me the immediate value of hard graft and meticulous attention to detail, skills that never left me in my career.

What was your first role in tech?

My first major role where finance met technology was leading the launch of the UK’s first online sharedealing platform with Charles Schwab in 1999. A thrilling, frontier time where we were fundamentally disrupting traditional finance and demonstrating the powerful potential of digital accessibility. This was instrumental in shaping my belief that technology is the most powerful tool for democratising services and improving customer experience, a core principle I carried through my later roles in telecom and tech, including at Skype and O2.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in tech?

My path into tech was accidental after spending many years successfully in financial services at American Express and Charles Schwab. I then moved into tech and telecoms, joining NTL, and I guess that’s when tech began to shape my career from then on.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

London’s ambition. It’s a key reason why I consider London the world’s only truly global city. There’s an unparalleled diversity of people, cultures and industries converging here, all striving to build the next big thing.

And one thing you would change?

The traditions are great, but I would like to see a shift to focus on the future, viewing the City as the unrivalled global hub for finance, tech and other sectors that it already is.

What’s been your most memorable business meeting?

Launching the Ukraine Chapter of Global Tech Advocates in 2022. Just one week after the invasion, we brought together over a thousand tech leaders from around the world for a massive virtual event to rally support. It was a powerful demonstration of the tech community’s collective purpose, showing the power of our global network to provide immediate, crucial support.

And any business faux pas?

Definitely during my first visit to Seoul nearly 30 years ago – I didn’t appreciate how quickly local rice wine in quantities can be so debilitating!

What’s been your proudest moment?

Professionally, it was receiving a CBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours List 2021 for services to technology and to business in London.

And who do you look up to?

I look up to the countless entrepreneurs and founders across our Global Tech Advocates network who are tirelessly building great businesses for the future. What truly inspires me is the unique, powerful spirit of volunteerism that defines our community; we are a global, grassroots movement of tech leaders who operate simply because we are passionate about giving back. From skills shortages to infrastructure needs, it’s a network fundamentally committed to addressing the big issues we face as a society.

What’s the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

There are two things that are always with you: your network and your reputation – and don’t screw up the latter.

And the worst?

I can’t recall – any bad advice I flush out of my memory.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Yes! The UK’s tech ecosystem is fundamentally resilient and innovative, consistently attracting global capital, and is well positioned to lead in areas like AI and green tech. My hope is that the business community shifts focus from surviving economic uncertainty to aggressively investing in the talent and infrastructure needed to scale globally. If the skills shortage facing the UK is tackled head on, the growth potential is exponential.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

We’re heading straight to Toklas on Surrey Street. It’s my absolute go-to, and happily, it’s just a short stroll or drive from the Square Mile. My son is the head chef there, so I’m naturally biased, but beyond that, the food and atmosphere are superb.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

I enjoy the buzz of The Ned.

Where’s home during the week?

Shepherd’s Bush.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Shepherd’s Bush (again). While London’s economic energy is what drives my day-to-day, the weekend is fundamentally about recharging and focusing on family, especially to spend time with my first grandchild, who was born in November!

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

I’m going back to my roots in Arizona – where I grew up – with my wife and friends. Arizona truly has it all: the constant sunshine, the warm weather, incredible deserts, mountains and the magnificence of the Grand Canyon – all topped off with authentic Mexican food (the one thing London lacks).