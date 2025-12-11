Janine Hirt: Brits network differently to Americans

Innovate Finance Team Portraits 2022

Each week, we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Janine Hirt, CEO of Innovate Finance takes us through her career in Square Mile and Me

What was your first job?

I held down several odd jobs while working my way through university, including being a librarian, legal assistant, and a waitress. Thankfully my waitressing career was never meant to be, as evidenced when I spilled a full tray of cocktails onto a very important table of VIP guests at an upscale restaurant!

What was your first role in FinTech/the City?

My previous experience has always been at the cross-section between policy and business. Innovate Finance asked me to join their initial leadership team to run Ecosystem and Membership back when the organisation was first being set up in 2014. Despite being very attracted to the role and the mission, I actually turned them down at first, as I had a comfortable and stable senior job at Chatham House and I wasn’t sure if the risk of moving into a less-established sector was worth it. Thankfully Innovate Finance’s CFO at the time asked me to reconsider and come and meet with the other 4 individuals who would be joining the leadership team with me. Immediately, I could sense that these people were my tribe, and that together we could create something awesome. I also had a chance to meet some of the incredible founders who were building the businesses of the future and was blown away by their passion and determination to change financial services for the better. I fell in love with the industry, took a risk, and it was the best professional decision I have made. More than a decade on I am now privileged to be leading Innovate Finance as CEO, but the strength of our organisation is very much down to the hard work and dedication of all the employees who have given their time over the years, and all the innovators who have made UK FinTech the best FinTech ecosystem in the world.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in FinTech

I have always been passionate about financial inclusion, and my initial interest in FinTech was very much in the SME lending, challenger bank, crowdfunding, and peer-to-peer lending space. I was amazed at how new companies could make financial services so much easier and simpler for individuals and small businesses, and how technology could play a key role in driving financial inclusion, education and wellness. I started getting more and more interested in financial innovation at around the same time Innovate Finance was launching, and things progressed from there!

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

The people – the diversity, passion, and can-do attitude of the people that make up our amazing city of London is second to none!

And one thing you would change?

Legacy systems and institutional mindsets that are stuck in the past. Thankfully, the majority of the city is passionate about embracing innovation and opportunity, alongside honouring and celebrating tradition, which is what makes our city so special.

What’s been your most memorable business lunch/dinner/job interview/meeting?

I had the honour of joining the Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister, on the UK trade mission to Mumbai, India earlier this year. During the overnight flight – which was chartered specifically for the delegation – he took the opportunity to walk around the airplane and meet with all of us, which was an incredibly special experience! It was also fantastic to connect with executives from the financial services sector and other industries across the two days, and to see the positive impact of the UK on the global stage.

And any business faux pas?

When I first moved from NYC to London, I made the mistake of approaching a networking event like we did in New York – speed talk, and meet as many potential contacts in the time allotted as possible. I quickly realised that British culture is much more about having longer conversations and forging real connections, from which you can then develop business opportunities. As an American, I have to admit that I also often still struggle with certain official British titles and formal traditional procedures!

What’s been your proudest moment?

Personally – giving birth to my daughter.

Professionally, I was incredibly honoured and humbled to be awarded the Freedom of the City of London in 2024. It was also a “pinch-me” moment when I was asked to deliver a speech at the London School of Economics graduation ceremony in 2023, the same school where I had received my master’s degree more than 15 years earlier. To be considered for this honour naturally made me reflect on how lucky I have been in my professional journey thus far, and I felt very thankful.

And who do you look up to?

My parents. Neither of them had the easiest life, but through it all they taught me the importance of gratitude and always looking for the positives in any situation.

What’s the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

I have had amazing mentors over the years, so have received some great advice! Take a risk, and do the thing you think you cannot do. Also, lean into what makes you different from others, rather than seeing your differences as a weakness. It is often your idiosyncrasies that will become your personal USP. And finally – hire people who are better at what they do than you are.

And the worst?

Play your cards close to your chest and ensure you master your “game face”. I believe that openness, honesty, and authenticity – both within your own team and with external clients and partners – is the best way forward to achieve a desired outcome and ensure excellent performance. It’s also important to give people the benefit of the doubt and assume positive intention until proven otherwise.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Absolutely – the last 24 months have brought with them a significant amount of geopolitical shifts and uncertainty around the globe, and I think we are all ready to take a breath. In my discussions with business leaders across financial services, most are cautiously positive about business going into 2026. I particularly believe 2026 will be a great year for UK FinTech.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

For a special treat, Nobu – I worked in Japan for several years at the start of my career, and nothing beats a good plate of sushi! Otherwise, Pret is my reliable daily standby.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

City Social is an amazing spot as you can see the power and beauty of the city unfolding right in front of you. My Innovate Finance Chair Louise Smith brought me there to celebrate when I was first promoted to the role of CEO, and it always reminds me how lucky all of us are to call this incredible yet crazy city of London our home.

Where’s home during the week?

Highbury in North London.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Also Highbury! Islington has so much on offer and is such a special community, that my family and I barely ever leave the area on the weekends (and yes, I am an avid Arsenal fan!) On the rare occasion, we may be flying for the weekend to Switzerland to visit my mom, or to Germany to visit my husband’s family.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

When I was younger, I was all about adventure and exploring new places and countries, from climbing Mt Fuji to snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef, to exploring Thailand by motorbike and hiking in the south of France. As a working mom now, I would be happy to go pretty much anywhere with my husband and my daughter that affords for some rest and relaxation – as long as I don’t have to do any of the administrative work behind planning it!

CV

Name: Janine Joy Hirt

Janine Joy Hirt Job title: CEO, Innovate Finance

CEO, Innovate Finance Previous roles: Senior leadership roles at Chatham House (the Royal Institute of International Affairs) and the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce. In both positions I led the organisation’s engagement with the private sector and in particular the financial services industry.

Senior leadership roles at Chatham House (the Royal Institute of International Affairs) and the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce. In both positions I led the organisation’s engagement with the private sector and in particular the financial services industry. Age: 44

44 Born: Connecticut, USA – although I have American, British, Swiss and German citizenship

Connecticut, USA – although I have American, British, Swiss and German citizenship Lives: Highbury, London

Highbury, London Studied: Literature, Political Science, International Relations

Literature, Political Science, International Relations Talents: Singing loudly and enthusiastically (but poorly) at karaoke as my team will attest to

Singing loudly and enthusiastically (but poorly) at karaoke as my team will attest to Motto: Keep your face always toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you. (Walt Whitman) Also: always be kind.

Keep your face always toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you. (Walt Whitman) Also: always be kind. Biggest perk of the job?: Getting to work with the phenomenal, inspiring entrepreneurs and founders that make up UK FinTech. I’m also incredibly lucky to be working with such a brilliant team of individuals at Innovate Finance.

Getting to work with the phenomenal, inspiring entrepreneurs and founders that make up UK FinTech. I’m also incredibly lucky to be working with such a brilliant team of individuals at Innovate Finance. Coffee order: Strong black

Strong black Cocktail order: Margarita on the rocks with salt

Margarita on the rocks with salt Favourite book: The Waves by Virginia Woolf