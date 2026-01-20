2026 could be crisis year for UK’s graduate workforce

This year could become a graduate abyss for the UK job market if AI skill shortages are not tackled, writes Rod Flavell

Rising job uncertainty and a generation of graduates struggling to find work could turn 2026 into the year of the graduate abyss if no action is taken.

The UK unemployment rate has climbed to 5.1 per cent, its highest level since early 2021, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), with young people bearing the brunt. At FDM Group, we’ve seen firsthand how far graduates have previously gone to enter the job market, with some submitting hundreds of applications with no response.

The current graduate labour market is significantly different to previous years, as we’re seeing greater client demand for mid to senior resources in comparison to entry-level roles. This changing demand has had the biggest impact on recent grads who are feeling the pressure more than any other group.

For businesses, this decline in entry-level roles is creating a void in talent pipelines for the future. As senior professionals approach retirement, industry needs to fill the skills gap to keep up with their tech transformation. Yet macroeconomic pressures, from inflation to rising interest rates and taxation, have led many firms to reduce graduate recruitment. The Big Four consultancies have already scaled back intake as automation replaces routine tasks, with KPMG cutting graduate hiring by 29 per cent, and EY and PwC by 11 per cent and six per cent respectively.

Graduates are entering a job market that is not only shrinking but actively being reshaped by the rise of AI. Early-career roles have traditionally been the gateway into the workforce and develop key skills. However, now with automation accelerating, these roles are undergoing significant changes. Rather than being eliminated, they’re evolving, and graduates are trying to keep up.

AI most valuable graduate skill

AI skills are increasingly critical, with one in four recruiters ranking AI as the most valuable skill for pay or promotion, according to Totaljobs. This is creating an AI capability crisis. With 54 per cent of industry leaders stating AI will underpin all early-career roles in the future, organisations risk creating a workforce gap where automation exists, but the human capability to deploy, manage and optimise AI does not.

Equally, most traditional university programmes in the UK don’t have AI capabilities incorporated in their general curriculum. Graduates should seek out employers and training programmes that provide industry-relevant AI skills. The right environment can dramatically speed up your ability to become job-ready and future-ready.

Government, industry and education providers need to work together. Universities need to embed practical, industry-aligned digital and AI skills across all streams, not just STEM. These should be treated as core competencies for every graduate entering the workforce.

Government can play an important enabling role by creating incentives for businesses to take on and train early career talent. If we want a futureproof UK workforce, we must build policies that reward organisations for investing in graduates rather than leaving them behind.

Businesses must take a proactive approach to building talent pipelines that is both effective and sustainable. That means investing in continuous reskilling, upskilling and structured early career development now.

Rod Flavell is CEO of FDM Group