Football regulator delayed by Rishi Sunak’s surprise General Election call

SALISBURY, ENGLAND – JULY 31: Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak and MP John Glen react as they watch the Women’s Euro 2022 Final at the Bishops Mill pub on July 31, 2022 in Salisbury, England. Rishi Sunak, a lifelong Southampton FC Fan, is vying with Liz Truss to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and Britain’s next Prime Minister. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster – Pool/Getty Images)

The much-heralded independent regulator for English football has been delayed as a result of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to call a General Election on 4 July.

The Football Governance Bill, which lays out provisions for the regulator, will not be passed before Parliament is dissolved in a week’s time.

It means the regulator will not be able to begin work until the election of a new government, who could choose to amend or even scrap the plans.

“Unfortunately the Football Governance Bill will progress no further,” said Tracey Crouch MP, whose fan-led review of football recommended a regulator.

“And although there is a ready made Bill for the next Government, I won’t be here to see it pass. I just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped shape this Bill.

“A lot of people have poured their heart and soul into the Bill – officials, politicians, authorities, clubs and of course fans.

“I am 100 per cent convinced there will be an Independent Regulator for football, thanks to the efforts of others and the desire for sustainability.”

The regulator is already being assembled by its COO Martyn Henderson, previously boss of the Sports Grounds Safety Authority, who started work earlier this year.

Henderson said on Tuesday that he hoped to choose the regulator’s first ever independent chair before summer recess, although that now looks unlikely.

Labour has vowed to push ahead with plans for a football regulator if it unseats Sunak’s Conservative government on 4 July but it could make its own changes to the plans.

Tracey Crouch MP paved the way for the football regulator with her fan-led review

Fair Game, a campaign group representing dozens of clubs in the divisions below the Premier League, has called for stronger provisions on financial distributions.

The top division and the English Football League remain at loggerheads over a new deal that would increase distributions but may give smaller clubs less say.

Crouch added: “My final plea is to the Premier League and EFL…please, for the sake of football, sit back down and start negotiating a deal. The impasse is infuriating. I know it is complex. But please, agree a deal.”