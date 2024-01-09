Rishi Sunak: Football regulator will resolve ‘New Deal’ dispute

Rishi Sunak has pledged that a football regulator would “step in” should the Premier League and the English Football League fail to agree on a deal to reform revenue distribution across the English football pyramid.

The EFL has pressed the Premier League for more funding in a “New Deal for Football” which would see the world’s richest league share more of its revenue in a package worth nearly £1bn.

Talks between the two parties over the deal have reportedly come to an impasse, with divisions and uncertainty mounting over the future of English football.

Speaking at an event at League Two side Accrington Stanley on Monday, the Prime Minister said a football regulator would have the power to enforce an agreement on financial redistribution.

“It’s important that the incredible financial success that we enjoy at the top end of football is shared throughout the football pyramid so clubs like [Accrington Stanley] can benefit from that and we can nurture the sport for generations to come,” said Sunak.

“That’s why the regulator will have the powers, if needed, to impose financial redistribution settlements.

“Now, my hope is that the Premier League and the EFL can come to some appropriate arrangement themselves — that would be preferable.

“But, ultimately, if that’s not possible, the regulator will be able to step in and do that to ensure we have a fair distribution of resources across the football pyramid, of course promoting the Premier League but supporting football in communities like this up and down the country.”

Recommendations for an independent football regulator were announced in Tracey Crouch MP’s fan-led review in 2021, which was triggered by public outrage at the announcement of the European Super League.

Though Boris Johnson’s government declared their support for the regulator in early 2022, formal legislation has stalled amid political uncertainty.

Sunak’s government restored plans to introduce a regulator, with last year’s King’s Speech in November confirming its arrival.

A report by the ​​Culture, Media and Sport Committee last year urged the government to give a regulator the authority to “mandate a solution”.

The football governance bill has cross-party support and is widely expected to pass.