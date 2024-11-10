Lords urged to add ‘Wimbledon clause’ to Football Governance Bill

Fair Game says the Football Governance Bill should include a ‘Wimbledon clause’

The Football Governance Bill should be amended to include a “Wimbledon clause” that prevents any club from relocating without their fans’ consent, say campaigners.

The suggestion is one of a raft of changes that Fair Game believes should be made to the bill, which will define the powers afforded to the incoming football regulator and is due to have its second reading in parliament on Wednesday.

Fair Game, which represents 34 clubs from league and non-league football, also argues that the regulator must have an enforceable veto on any financial redistribution deal between the Premier League and the divisions beneath them.

They also want the bill’s protection of parachute payments to be scrapped, a further tightening of the owners’ and directors’ test rules, and the regulator to undertake a study of the effects of multi-club ownership on the whole game.

“Since the publication of the bill, Fair Game has scrutinised every word of the proposed legislation to ensure that it will be fit for purpose across a range of areas, not only for our member clubs but also for the wider football pyramid,” said Fair Game CEO Niall Couper.

“The Secretary of State Lisa Nandy and the DCMS have improved the previous bill put forward by the last government, however there is still room for improvement to ensure the regulator has the teeth required.

“As an organisation we want to ensure that a fair financial flow is top of the agenda. We also want assurances that the regulator cannot be influenced by vested interests and we want guarantees that clubs receive the support they need.

“We will be calling on the Lords, where this bill will have its second reading, to take on board our concerns and to implement the changes needed. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get this right for our national game. It has to be seized.”

The Wimbledon clause is an attempt to prevent a repeat of the club’s relocation to Milton Keynes and rebranding as MK Dons against fans’ wishes 20 years ago. AFC Wimbledon were formed as a phoenix club and are now in the fourth tier.

Fair Game contends that “there is no doubt football is broken”, in part because “the financial divides between divisions are getting wider across the pyramid”.

It adds: “At the heart is a system that benefits the elite and has left the cherished football pyramid on the brink of ruin, putting the local businesses and communities that depend on their local football club at risk.

“Only a bill that fixes the economic divide can deliver the ambition of a fairer future for football and one that turns football into a force for good.”