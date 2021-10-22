Focus On: Brighton - an investors' paradise

Thanks to the ability for many people to work from anywhere or pop into a central office on an ad hoc basis, increasing numbers of professionals are moving out of London in search of locations with a less frenetic pace of life – something the seaside city of Brighton will continue to benefit from.

“Brighton has always been a commuter hotspot,” says Tom Bryant, Savills’ head of residential development for the South East. “As more people shift to working in London just two or three days a week, we expect to see greater demand for homes and local, flexible workspaces in Brighton.”

With this in mind it makes sense that global private members club group Soho House will be opening a new outpost in the city next year. What will this mean for the destination?”The arrival of Soho House, in a fantastic position overlooking the seafront, will further cement Brighton’s position as a ‘go to’ city,” says Bryant. “It also reflects the anticipated demand from young professionals in the creative and tech sectors.”

Brighton’s digital sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by both capital injections and government funding in the form of the “Digital Catapult”. According to Savills, local companies in Brighton attracted over £500m of capital in 2020, 43 per cent above the 10-year average.

For people thinking of moving to Brighton – or investing in a buy-to-let – what areas should they consider? “Hove has always been popular – and, consequently, expensive,” says Bryant. “Its Georgian architecture and stuccoed terraces remain desirable, especially those with views of the sea. There is better value to be had west of Hove, towards Portslade and Shoreham, and north out along Lewes Road, as well as eastwards back into the city centre.”

A road-bump for potential buyers is that demand for property in Brighton is outstripping supply. Savills says that in recent years, the city “simply hasn’t built enough housing”. The estate agency says: “Over the past three years, fewer than 400 new homes have been delivered each year on average across Brighton and Hove. Looking forward, the annual requirement for new delivery is 1,230 new homes.”

The Home X Courtyard

However, a new flagship regeneration development from Optivo called Home X (home-x.co.uk) will help to address this. Launching next month with 369 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments (with Help to Buy available), Home X will be an entirely new neighbourhood that will give first-time buyers, in particular, the chance to get their “foot on the ladder”.

On the market through Savills, Home X apartments start from £231,000 for a studio, going up to £285,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and £381,000 for a two-bedroom apartment. Rich Login, director of sales and marketing at housing provider Optivo, says: “At Home X we are seeing interest from many young professionals who want to be close to collaborative co-working spaces and a short distance from Brighton town centre and the beach.”

Located on Lewes Road next to co-working space Plus X, Home X is being built as part of a wider £150m transformation of the former Preston Barracks site. The residential development will feature high quality homes with cutting-edge technology, landscaped outdoor spaces, and inspiring, flexible workspaces, all only a short bus journey away from the city centre and beach. Residents will also have access to a concierge service, a wellness space, bike and car club membership schemes, and landscaped outdoor spaces including a podium garden and allotment for growing herbs.

The Lanes

For those looking to invest in a Home X property, what level of rental yield could be expected? Savills says: “The Brighton buy-to-let property market remains buoyant despite the pandemic with average rental yields seven per cent higher than those you would get in London. The average £300,000 apartment in Brighton can expect yields of approximately 4.6 per cent.”

Savills adds: “Home X represents an excellent opportunity for any investor’s portfolio, with estimated rental income up to £1,900 per month for a two-bedroom apartment. So far, investors at the development have included the parents who are not only looking to provide a place for their children to live while at university, but an attractive rental opportunity in the future.”