Property of the Week: An ultra-modern property in Brixton Hill

The most sought-after design feature you can add to the back of your house is an entire wall of foor-to-ceiling glazed doors that open onto your garden. Not only do you get natural light flooding in throughout the year but your courtyard melds into your living space in summer.

When the property was completely refurbished, the outdoor paving was chosen to echo the flooring in the sitting room, so you glide seamlessly from inside to out.

If you’re into natural textures, Nomad Workhouse, the refurbishment architect, has done a thorough redesign of this two-bedroom house in Brixton Hill using the honeyed hues of oak to create a space that’s streamlined yet deliciously warm and inviting.

Downstairs is open plan from front to back, so Nomad Workhouse has cleverly created an oak kitchen island that extends into the heart of the home to transform into the central dining table. To enhance the clutter-free vibe, underfloor heating does away with lumpy radiators and will keep you padding around in comfort.

The cantilevered staircase takes you up to two bedrooms with glazed doors, great for letting the light shine through.The oak joinery is shown off to its best in the walk-in dressing room, and the master bedroom ensuite has more light pouring in through a skylight above the shower. If you need a dedicated WFH space, the second bedroom has a built-in desk.

As the name suggests, Ramilles Close has no-through access for pedestrians. It sits within the Blenheim Gardens Estate, a 1970s low-rise housing estate, which will either float your boat as authentically cool urban London… or won’t.

And the local landmark? London’s only surviving working windmill, Brixton Windmill. Set within Windmill Park (where you can volunteer to get gardening and meet your neighbours, some of whom will have allotments nearby), this 200-year-old windmill still grinds flour for sale. Its newly built education centre by Squire & Partners opened last year with the look and feel of a luxurious barn, with exposed beams, industrial lighting and, yes, more of those must-have floor-to-ceiling doors.

The property is on sale through The Modern House; themodernhouse.com