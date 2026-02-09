FlexTrade Integrates CME Group’s FX Spot+ and EBS Market Offerings for Enhanced FX Trading

FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced an integration with CME Group’s EBS Market central limit order book (CLOB) and its FX Spot+ platform. The move is designed to diversify and deepen the sources of actionable liquidity available to FlexTrade’s FlexFX users through an integration into CME Group’s substantial liquidity pools for spots via FX Spot+.

Providing firm, anonymous liquidity and no last-look pricing, EBS Market is a venue for both large market participants in search of FX liquidity in an all-to-all CLOB, and for market-making banks hedging FX risk. FX Spot+ further enhances spot liquidity with Futures liquidity from CME Group. This partnership is integral in helping firms further expand FX liquidity and take advantage of global opportunity.

Mutual clients of FlexTrade and CME Group can integrate FX Spot+ and EBS Market liquidity into their existing FlexFX workflows, accelerating time to market and reducing complexity. Combining the new CME Group execution sources with FlexFX‘s strong automation capabilities through FlexAlgoWheel provides clients with more data and routing options to optimize price, speed and execution quality.

Paul Houston, Global Head of FX Products at CME Group, said: “The past 12 months have once again demonstrated the critical role that EBS Market performs in the FX market. Through FlexTrade’s interfaces, mutual clients can now more easily interact with the firm pricing on our anonymous EBS Markets spot and NDF liquidity, as well as FX Spot+ which allows spot traders to access the futures ecosystem and the FX futures liquidity in spot format.”

Uday Chebrolu, SVP – FX and Digital Assets at FlexTrade Systems, noted: “New innovations and partnerships drive demand to bring more FX liquidity into the EMS to further optimize electronic trading. This data, in turn, produces continuous improvements in trading performance, efficiency, and speed. In this way, integrating CME Group’s solutions into our platform helps FlexFX clients maximize their use of multi-asset offerings to gain even greater trading efficiencies.”

About FlexTrade:

FlexTrade Systems provides customized multi-asset execution and order management trading solutions for buy- and sell-side financial institutions. Through deep client partnerships with some of the world’s largest, most complex, and demanding capital markets firms, we develop flexible tools, technology, and innovation that give our clients a competitive edge. Our globally distributed engineering teams focus on adaptable technology and open architecture to develop highly sophisticated trading solutions that can automate and scale with your business strategies. Learn more at FlexTrade.com.

About CME Group:

As the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world’s leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI”). “S&P®”, “S&P 500®”, “SPY®”, “SPX®”, US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

