Aera Technology Named to The Hackett Group® 2025–2026 “50 to Watch” List for Procurement Innovation

Aera Technology, a leader in decision intelligence, today announced that it has been named to The Hackett Group’s 2025–2026 “50 to Watch” procurement provider list. The selection underscores Aera’s ability to optimize and automate critical procurement decisions that evaluate cost, risk, service, resilience, and compliance in real time, driving measurable outcomes.

Addressing Procurement Complexity

This recognition comes at a time when procurement organizations face increasing pressure to make faster, more coordinated decisions in volatile supply environments, often operating across multiple source-to-pay suites, ERP platforms, and specialized solutions. While these systems are essential to execution, coordinating decisions across them can be complex. In response, Aera enables organizations to make and execute procurement decisions in real time by analyzing enterprise data, evaluating trade-offs, and acting directly within systems of record — improving and automating processes across sourcing, contracts, execution, and supplier collaboration.

Independent Validation from The Hackett Group

Bertrand Maltaverne, Lead Analyst, Upstream Procurement at The Hackett Group®, said: “The Aera Decision Cloud platform acts as a digital decision layer above existing ERP, source-to-pay and supply chain systems, helping organizations connect siloed functions and move faster from insight to action without replacing systems of record. Recent enhancements introduce agentic decision orchestration, enabling AI agents to reason over context, coordinate tasks, and work with unstructured information while remaining human-supervised. This clearly places Aera among the 50 to Watch.”

The “50 to Watch” program is part of The Hackett Group’s annual assessment of the global procurement technology market. The lists are compiled by The Hackett Group® Solution Intelligence analysts, formerly the Spend Matters™ analyst team, and are informed by year-round market monitoring, product briefings and demonstrations, and direct engagement with procurement technology providers. For the 2025–2026 lists, The Hackett Group® evaluated approximately 220 procurement technology vendors globally.

Aera Decision Cloud’s Procurement Impact

Aera Decision Cloud™ enables procurement and supply chain teams to orchestrate decisions with a broader operational view across functions including demand, inventory, fulfillment and logistics. Working alongside existing systems, the platform is designed for core procurement use cases such as purchase price variance management, payment terms optimization, supplier collaboration, and supply resilience.

By empowering teams to respond to changes in cost, supply, and demand in real time, Aera helps organizations coordinate and execute decisions more consistently across procurement and supply chain operations. The result is more predictable execution and less time spent managing exceptions.

Executive Perspective

“We’re honored to be recognized as a 50 to Watch company for procurement innovation,” said Fred Laluyaux, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Aera Technology. “Our decision intelligence platform is already delivering measurable results in procurement and supply chain — reducing excess inventory and waste while strengthening supplier collaboration and cost control. Because it is intuitive and rewarding to use, teams can act with speed and confidence.”

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the leader in agentic decision intelligence and creator of Aera, the first decision intelligence agent. Aera understands how your business works, recommends the best actions, executes decisions end-to-end, and learns from every outcome. By empowering enterprises to optimize and automate decisions, Aera enables greater sustainability, intelligence, and efficiency. Learn more at www.aeratechnology.com.

