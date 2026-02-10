MultiBank Group Launches 50% Rebate Boost for IBs & 25% Deposit Bonus for Clients

MultiBank Group, one of the world’s largest and most regulated financial derivatives institution, has announced the launch of two limited-time promotional programs designed to reward both its Introducing Broker network and retail trading clients.

The programs reflect the firm’s ongoing strategy to strengthen relationships across its partner and client ecosystem while maintaining the competitive positioning that has supported the Group’s growth since its establishment in 2005.

Elite IB Promo: Enhanced Partner Compensation

Under the Elite IB Promotion, MultiBank Group’s Introducing Brokers are eligible to receive a 50% boost on their standard rebate and commission structures. The program provides IBs the opportunity to earn rebates and commissions of up to $50,000, subject to the promotion’s terms and conditions.

The initiative is structured to reward partners who refer new trading clients to MultiBank Group during the promotional window.

Learn more about the promotion: https://tradfi.multibankgroup.com/en/lp-n/introducing-brokers

Client Promotion: Improved Bonus and Trading Conditions

During the promotional period, MultiBank Group’s retail clients are eligible for a 25% deposit bonus, up to $40,000.

Traders will also gain access to competitive trading conditions: leverage of up to 1:1,000 on gold and major FX pairs, with gold spreads starting from 15 cents.

These programs underscore MultiBank Group’s commitment to delivering competitive commercial terms across its partner network and global client base. Their structure reflects a dual focus on supporting the businesses built by Introducing Brokers while ensuring clients continue to benefit from institutional-grade pricing and liquidity.

Learn more about this offer: https://tradfi.multibankgroup.com/en/lp-always-on/metals-legacy

About MultiBank Group

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, serving over 2 million clients across 100 countries, and boasts an average daily trading volume of $35 billion in April 2025, with the highest daily volume reaching $55.8 billion. Renowned for its innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, MultiBank Group offers an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. It is regulated across five continents by 17+ of the most reputable financial authorities globally. MultiBank Group’s award-winning trading platforms offer up to 1000:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 80 financial awards recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance.

For more information, visit MultiBank Group’s website.

Contact

Nikolas Neofytou

Head of Direct Buys

nikolas.neofytou@multibankfx.com

