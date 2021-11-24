Flat day in the markets brightened by Elon and CZ’s crypto handbags at dawn

After inching closer to the $58,000 mark late Tuesday, Bitcoin’s value has slid down again to just below $57,000 and is roughly breaking even over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has now dropped four per cent in the past week as it continues to fall back from recent all-time highs.

There have been a number of events speculated to be the cause for Bitcoin’s recent malaise. The dollar has strengthened relative to other fiat currencies, which is bearish for Bitcoin as the dollar is its biggest quote currency. It’s also Thanksgiving this week, which is likely to see lower trading volumes as many professional traders are on holiday.

All this means that the Bitcoin Fear & Greed index is at the lowest level since late September, which preceded a BTC price recovery. After drifting comfortably in the “greed” and “extreme greed” territories for almost two months, the Fear and Greed Index is now back into the “fear” area after a turbulent week.

Typically, in bull markets, the Fear and Greed Index indicate “greed” or “extreme greed” for more extended periods with short periodical visits to the ‘fear’ area, just like we saw this spring. Therefore, a fear level is not necessarily a signal that the current bull market is over, as the market sentiment can change quickly. The question is: Are we just on a visit in fear-land, or will we settle down there?

It’s slightly brighter news in the alt markets, with Ethereum bucking the general negative trend. The second-largest cryptocurrency has grown by more than three per cent in the last day. Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) are the other gainers, both up two per cent in the last 24 hours.

The big story yesterday was a slightly stilted Twitter beef between Elon Musk and CZ, CEO of crypto exchange Binance. The celebrity entrepreneur and crypto celebrity entrepreneur got into it on the social media platform about the crypto exchange’s treatment of Dogecoin users. We reported on their little spat here.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,572,320,560,309.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, November 23 2021, at a price of $57,569.07, up from $56,289.29 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $57,875.52 and the daily low was $55,632.76.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $19,107.46. In 2019, it closed at $7,047.92.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.068 trillion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.394 trillion and Tesla is $1.113 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $35,990,540,023, up from $29,554,266,834,102 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 42.88%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 42, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.38. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 41.57. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Crypto is on our doorstep, here and now, and being driven by extraordinary consumer and investor demand. The implications for consumers are potentially huge.” Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Chair Joe Longo

What they said yesterday

The narrative is changing…

"Strong institutional holders" are diversifying cash into #Bitcoin – Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood pic.twitter.com/G9EP8KQn5Z — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) November 23, 2021

Instantly too…

Someone just sent $846m #Bitcoin with a few clicks!



Cost: 93 cents!! 😳 🔥

Try that with a bank! — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) November 23, 2021

The hodl is real…

"Approximately 54.3% of all coins in circulation haven't moved in +1 year, down -9.1 percentage points from a local top of 63.4% set on September 9, 2020." pic.twitter.com/kDMjHrcaPG — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) November 22, 2021

