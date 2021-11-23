Elon Musk and Binance’s CZ get into Twitter argument

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

A Twitter spat between two of the most prominent people in crypto has turned into a curious war of words.

Tesla chief Elon Musk fired the first salvo this morning as he goaded Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao over an issue with the massive exchange’s Dogecoin customers.

Musk has been a keen flagbearer for the meme-based cryptocurrency, and appeared alarmed at rumours that Binance had frozen Doge funds.

“Hey @cz_binance, what’s going on with your Doge customers? Sounds shady,” he poked.

CZ, however, was quick to respond, explaining the problem looked to be with the Doge wallet, and that they were looking at resolving the issue.

But, rather than leave it there, CZ seemed keen to stoke the fires of an argument.

“Elon, we are pretty certain it is an issue with the latest Doge wallet. We are in communications with the devs. Apologies for any inconvenience that may have caused you,” he said, before proactively adding a link to a recent article about Tesla’s software outage, and asking “What happened here?”.

The South African entrepreneur didn’t take the bait. Instead, he kept up the Doge argument.

“Doge holders using Binance should be protected from errors that are not their fault,” he fired back.

Relentless in attack, he then retweeted a November 11 comment from Dogecoin’s own developers.

It read: “Providing some clarification [on] the Binance situation: 1) A bit over a year ago, Binance notified us that they had stuck transactions. We were not shown these transactions, but it was suggested that they were ‘stuck’ due to insufficient fees.”

The Binance CEO countered the jab by agreeing with the sentiments of the Doge tweet.

“This is a fairly accurate description of what happened with Doge,” he retorted.

“We are transparent (not shady). Thank you!”