Fixate on Fitzella to spoil Royal Cheveley Park party

Fitzella won the Group Three Princess Margaret Stakes in July.

WHILE the Cambridgeshire is the big betting race of the day at Newmarket, there’s also Group One action to enjoy, and I’m particularly drawn to the Cheveley Park Stakes (2.25pm).

Ed Walker’s Royal Fixation has looked a top-drawer juvenile in her three starts, earning a tilt at this level when winning the Group Two Lowther Stakes last month.

She defeated the reopposing America Queen that day, and while the two of them are clearly talented, I’m not sure they’re betting propositions at their 13/8 and 4/1 prices respectively.

True Love is the real headscratcher, as she’s looked brilliant on occasions this year, but was highly disappointing when turned over at 1/4 favourite last time out.

I’m leaning towards finding a filly who’s going to offer more value, and I like the look of FITZELLA at double-figure odds.

Hugo Palmer’s filly has been a model of consistency this season, never finishing outside the first four in five starts over five, six and seven furlongs.

She ran one of this year’s top juvenile fillies, Venetian Sun, to just three lengths in the Albany at Royal Ascot, seeing her form tie in closely with Royal Fixation.

Following that, she returned to that course and distance to land a Group Three prize a month later.

She then ran admirably to go down narrowly to one of André Fabre’s best juveniles at Deauville on her last outing, and the drop back to six furlongs from seven might be more up her street.

While she doesn’t have the same hype around her as some of the market principles, she does have Oisin Murphy jocked-up to ride, which is a big plus given his sensational form at the moment.

At 12/1, she’s worth playing each-way.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Fitzella e/w 2.25pm Newmarket