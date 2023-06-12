Five amazing moments from Kite Festival 2023

“I never thought I’d be sharing a line-up with Michael Gove,” admitted the musician Lynks on Saturday night, playing a high-tempo set before Hot Chip. The music was following a day of talks with appearances from Gove, Sir John Major and Dame Joan Collins.

Kite festival’s scheduling is pretty out there. Music and politics have always been natural bedfellows (hello, protest music) but they aren’t often thought of together in a festival setting. Kite attempts to bring sounds and thoughts into one space.

In its second year, there is the opportunity to watch podcasts being recorded live, newspaper editors discussing how they would put together the next day’s stories and to listen to career-spanning talks.

Kite is one of a new set of festivals to open over the past couple of years, despite the difficulties live events have faced. It joins We Out Here, new in 2021, and London-based newcomer Wide Awake.

The Kite Festival site

Set in the pristine Oxfordshire countryside, Kite feels intimate, and is easy to walk around, although around 15,000 people arrived on both days, with day passes and weekend camping tickets available.

Here are a few of our favourite moments from the weekend.

Dame Joan Collins’ first festival appearance

Aged 90 (but not wanting to talk about it) Dame Joan looked dressed for the red carpet when she sat down on the boiling hot Kite Festival stage. It was a high camp experience, from Collins’ mini fan held to her face to manage the heat through to her droves of Hollywood anecdotes. Best was that she kept confusing her microphone with her mini fan. She has acted with everyone from Richard Burton to Bette Davies, so it was a privilege to hear her regale stories. Frank Sinatra, it turns out, wasn’t much fun to sit next to at dinner. (“His wife would say ‘Frank have you taken your pills?”)

Sir John Major encouraged us to see beyond political divides

Former Prime Minister Sir John came across well. He appealed to left, right and centrist attendees, speaking passionately about finding the humanity in politics beyond the blue and red – and more broadly about seeing across political divides. He was wise, warm and conversational, and paced out his talk by playing five songs throughout the interview for light relief. Out of the spotlight for over 25 years, he felt comfortable criticising other former PM Boris Johnson too, in light of his resignation.

Lynks being an absolute pop icon

Before Hot Chip and after Goldfrapp, Lynks sang off-kilter pop songs with a gimp mask on. There were children in the audience – you got the impression he hadn’t performed in front of this kind of crowd before – but he gave off queer energy quite unlike any other performer at the moment. The choreography with three backing dancers was absolutely incredible, and the songs are super catchy too. The unknowing crowd popped into the Heavenly Recordings tent for a beer and ended up staying for the whole of Lynks’ set. Properly one to catch.

And some things we’d change…

There was an overwhelmingly white audience, and the line-up reflected that. There needed to be more black and brown speakers, and more panels and discussions examining issues of race. There wasn’t much discussion that we saw about LGBTQ issues either. The festival could do a lot more to properly represent the broad spectrum of issues in the UK right now. Food was on the costly side, too. But overall, a beautiful setting, friendly crowd and fascinating debates.

Kite Festival returns in 2024