Feel the Sound: An exhibition on a different frequency

Thursday 22nd May – Sunday 31st August

The Culture Mile Business Improvement District is delighted to be the Destination Partner for the most incredible immersive experience Feel the Sound at the Barbican.

This new immersive exhibition will rearrange what you think sound is. Feel the Sound includes multi-sensory installations that take you on a journey across locations in the Barbican, from the car parks to the Lakeside Terrace.

About Feel The Sound

Running from Thursday 22 May to Sunday 31 August 2025, this bold and boundary pushing exhibition invites you to rethink everything you know about sound. Across unexpected spaces at the Barbican, from its underground car parks to the Lakeside Terrace, Feel the Sound transforms the act of listening into something entirely new.

Through a series of multi-sensory installations, visitors are invited to:

Dance to beats from car sound systems reverberating through concrete walls.

reverberating through concrete walls. Join an ever expanding choral experience , where your voice becomes part of a growing soundscape.

, where your voice becomes part of a growing soundscape. Discover your inner symphony in spaces designed to let you feel music without hearing it.

in spaces designed to let you feel music without hearing it. Experience music without sound, exploring vibrations, movement and touch in place of traditional audio.

This exhibition is produced by the Barbican and co-produced by Mon Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives, Tokyo, creating a cross cultural journey through innovation and expression.

