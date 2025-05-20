As the first Business Improvement District (BID) in London’s Square Mile, Cheapside Business Alliance (CBA) has over a decade of delivery under their belt, proudly supporting the wonderful Cheapside area and its business community.

Funded by the local businesses, CBA works to improve the local area and drive positive transformation through events, activities, business training, public realm enhancements, and much more.

This is Cheapside – the past, present and future of the City.

Cheapside BID Boundary Map

Sounds Of The Summer Bringing the community together through music. Cheapside Business Alliance is proud to present Sounds of Summer, a jam-packed programme of musical performances across the area. There’s something for everyone this summer, with activities ranging from singing and drumming, to performances from steel pans, classical duo, jazz and much more – and even a whole DJ set outside […]