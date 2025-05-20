As the first Business Improvement District (BID) in London’s Square Mile, Cheapside Business Alliance (CBA) has over a decade of delivery under their belt, proudly supporting the wonderful Cheapside area and its business community.
Funded by the local businesses, CBA works to improve the local area and drive positive transformation through events, activities, business training, public realm enhancements, and much more.
This is Cheapside – the past, present and future of the City.
Cheapside BID Boundary Map
Subscribe
Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.