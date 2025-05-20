Sounds Of The Summer

Bringing the community together through music.

Cheapside Business Alliance is proud to present Sounds of Summer, a jam-packed programme of musical performances across the area.

There’s something for everyone this summer, with activities ranging from singing and drumming, to performances from steel pans, classical duo, jazz and much more – and even a whole DJ set outside Bank junction!

Check out the full programme of activities below:

Event Programme:

LIVE at St Mary-le-Bow – 16-20th June

Various | St Mary-le-Bow

St Mary le Bow are bringing back LIVE! The annual programme, will be bringing back a week of free concerts and community events. You don’t want to miss this year’s five days full of activities. More details will be announced soon, so keep an eye on our website.

London Youth Choirs Performance – 25th June

5:15-6:00pm | Paternoster Square

London Youth Choirs help thousands of young Londoners each year by removing barriers and providing access to the joys and benefits of singing.

Noga Ritter & Friends – 1st July

6:00-7:00pm | New Change Garden

Described as an eclectic singer-songwriter, Noga Ritter fuses Hebrew Jazz with global grooves. Her performance is passionate and energetic, and promises to get you on your feet dancing and joining in on the journey.

Cheapside Choir Performance – 2nd July

1:00-2:00pm | Paternoster Square

The first performance of the brand new Cheapside Choir, bringing the community together through music. The Cheapside Choir has been practice up-beat summery melodies, come and give them your support ahead of their debut. (Ps there’s still time for you to take part, and join our free practice sessions!)

Read more Inside new City of London summer festival with free events throughout July

Endurance Steel Orchestra – 8th July

6:00-7:00pm | The Royal Exchange

There’s nothing better than the sound of steel pans to put a spring in your step! Luckily Marlon Hibbert is bringing his friends from Endurance Steel to do just that.

Carmen London DJ – 15th July

5:30-7:00pm | The Royal Exchange

Carmen London DJ is bringing the latest tunes and remixes outside The Royal Exchange, to liven up your commute home – and encourage you to stop by, have a drink in the beer garden, and enjoy some absolute bangers. Tuesday is the new Thursday right?

Drum Works Performance – 19th July

3:30-4:00pm | St Paul’s Cathedral

Drum Works use drumming as a tool to inspire creativity, build social cohesion and empower young people. The charity now involves around 570 people every week, through five east London schools, two community programmes, and three progression bands. Their performance on the 19th July aims to bring all the drummers together to showcase their work.

Cheapside Big Sing – 22nd July

1:00-2:00pm | The Royal Exchange

The Cheapside Choir will be joined by other local choirs for the Cheapside Big Sing on the steps of the iconic The Royal Exchange.

Oneira Duo – 29th July

1:00-2:00pm | New Change Garden

Classical duo of flute and harp, bringing a serene sound to your lunchbreak.

Fancy being part of the action? Join our new Cheapside Choir! Whether you have experience singing or just sing for fun, take part in our exciting free lunchtime sessions across June.

Click here to find out more