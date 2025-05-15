“Free Run Club available at your doorstep”?

Cheapside Business Alliance are excited to announce the Cheapside Run Club! This free, weekly Run Club is a great way to get fit and meet new people in the Cheapside area.

In partnership with Pure Sports Medicine, the Club will run every Wednesday, starting and finishing at Pure Sports Medicine St. Paul’s, One New Change at 6:00pm.



The route will be an easy 5k featuring iconic Cheapside locations and beyond, suitable for all abilities.



No need to book, but for any updates, please join the Run Club WhatsApp community.

Time

Starting at 6:00pm

Wednesdays

Location

Pure Sports Medicine, One New Change, London EC4M 9AB