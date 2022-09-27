FCA gives green light to AJ Bell chief as Andy Bell hands over the reins

Chief executive Andy Bell announced he would step down from his role earlier this year

The City watchdog has given the green light for Michael Summersgill to take over as chief of retail investment giant AJ Bell today, as founder Andy Bell prepares to step down at the end of this month after 27 years at the helm.

Summersgill, who was previously CFO at the firm and had been groomed for the leadership role, has been approved to takeover the the chief executive position from the 1st October under the Senior Managers & Certification Regime as Bell steps into a consultancy role from 30th September.

Bell will be prevented from taking a role on the board of the firm however, after the regulator warned of the need for a “clear distinction” between the executive and non-executive roles after Bell steps down.

Bell said today he accepted the regulators ruling and will continue “supporting the business in the most effective way I can”.

“My focus will be on helping to build the AJ Bell brand as well as continuing to support AJ Bell’s campaigning and lobbying efforts on behalf of retail investors and financial advisers,” he said in a statement.

“I have complete confidence in the Board, Michael and the wider management team and remain a committed long-term shareholder.”

Bell will retain a significant stake in the firm, and AJ Bell’s board said today he will hold the right to nominate a non-executive director to represent his interests as a major shareholder.