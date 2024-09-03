Fundsmith Equity falls out of most bought list for the first time

Fundsmith Equity is run by star manager Terry Smith.

Fundsmith Equity, the largest investment fund in the UK ran by star manager Terry Smith, has fallen out of Interactive Investor’s most bought list for the first time ever.

The list has been tracking the top ten most popular equities, funds and trusts on the platform since 2018.

Fundsmith Equity topped the list as recently as March, but has slowly sunk down the list since then, coming fifth in May and then eighth in July.

Notably, Fundsmith Equity also appeared at the top of the ‘Spot the Dog’ list in March, where investment platform Bestinvest calls out poorly performing funds. Funds are selected for ‘the doghouse’ due to both underperforming their benchmark for three consecutive years and underperforming by five per cent or more over the entire three-year period.

While Fundsmith Equity might have managed to escape the quarterly list last month, the poor performance it pointed out might have finally begun to eat away at retail investors.

The fund has only grown 6.8 per cent over the last three years compared to an IA Global index growth of 11.5 per cent.

“Fundsmith Equity manager Terry Smith, like other professional investors, is continuing to face into the headwind of global stock market returns being heavily influenced by a small number of US technology companies,” Kyle Caldwell, funds and investment education editor at Interactive Investor, said.

Most bought funds and stocks

The most bought funds of the month continued to be dominated by Vanguard and other passive products, with the American index giant taking half of the top spots.

However, it was actually the L&G Global Technology Index Trust taking the number one spot, as Caldwell said “many investors are positioning themselves for technology shares to continue their fine form”.

In trusts, Scottish Mortgage continued in its widespread popularity, but other tech trusts like Polar Capital Technology and Allianz Technology continued their long-running strength.

Stocks continued to see Nvidia breaking records, rising 11 per cent in August, as investors piled even despite a share price dip at the start of the month.

It was joined by the usual suspects for UK investors, including Rolls-Royce, which is up 66 per cent so far this year, and Legal & General and HSBC, both of which provide strong dividends.