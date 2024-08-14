Beachside buying: One in six DIY investors pick portfolios by the pool

Some 18 per cent of DIY investors said they had managed their portfolio on holiday days out with the family.

One in six do-it-yourself UK investors are indulging in sun,sand, and stockpicking by managing their portfolios at the poolside, new research has revealed.

Some 20 per cent of male investors and 11 per cent of female investors admitted to buying and selling stocks by the pool, according to a 1,000 person study from digital investment platform Charles Stanley Direct.

Meanwhile, 18 per cent of investors surveyed said that they had managed their portfolio on holiday days out with the family, rising to 24 per cent of Gen Z investors.

“Britain’s DIY investors are switching armchairs for deckchairs, and taking their portfolios to the pool,” said Rob Morgan, chief investment analyst at Charles Stanley Direct.

“These sun tan traders must be applauded for their commitment – but there is also merit to switching off, especially if investors are in it for the long-run.”

Some investors do manage to disengage from the trading lifestyle though, with 22 per cent saying they disengage from market news for the length of their holiday, and 21 per cent taking a break from trading.

However, 13 per cent admitted to having managed their portfolio at the airport, with the same number saying they had spoken with their financial advisor while on holiday.

In addition, more than a quarter, 27 per cent, said they had ensured the accommodation they were staying in had an internet connection specifically to allow them to manage their portfolio.

“There’s no need to literally float on the stock market – unless the financial world shakes, swapping portfolio tracking for a piña colada won’t do you any harm,” added Morgan. “Just remember, all financial decisions should be made sober!”