Horse Racing Betting Tips: Fantastic Fox looks Wolferton banker

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

THAT man Aidan O’Brien has won the second race of the day for the last two days and may just fancy his chances of landing the hat-trick with Sir Dragonet in the Wolferton Stakes (1.50pm).

He finished fifth in last year’s Investec Derby on only his third ever racecourse start and will be at home on soft ground should the heavens open.

Things didn’t go according to plan post Epsom, but he took a huge step back in the right direction at Naas on his pre-Lockdown reappearance despite being beaten at odds-on.

He will have plenty of fans at around 7/2, but I’m siding with Andrew Balding’s FOX TAL instead at a best-priced 3/1.

He wasn’t disgraced when last seen in action in the Champion Stakes here when fourth behind Magical.

That was a huge effort on only his sixth racecourse appearance, and he will relish the drop in class.

This looks the ideal opportunity and he looks the bet of the day.

The Golden Gates Handicap (1.15pm) gets the day underway and looks a really good new edition to the card.

Recent support for the two Newmarket horses Acquitted and Hypothetical suggest they may be ahead of the handicapper.

The former shook up the much-touted Palace Pier last time and won’t be far away.

However, I’m going to take a chance on the top weight HIGHLAND CHIEF at a monster 18/1.

He was third in last year’s Chesham and the application of first time cheekpieces may sharpen him up.

Pointers

Highland Chief e/w 18/1 1.15pm Royal Ascot

Fox Tal 3/1 1.50pm Royal Ascot