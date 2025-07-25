Fantastic Four movie is unexpectedly… fantastic!

Coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) via Disney’s acquisition of Fox, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a bit of a gamble. There have been three movie versions of the characters, all of which have been huge disappointments. None of those were made by Marvel Studios, however, and with the world’s biggest franchise desperate for fresh blood, can director Matt Shakman (Wandavision) reignite the superhero genre?

This new story is set in a different world to our own, one where technology of the past and future coexist. In New York, people celebrate The Fantastic Four, a family of scientists who gained superpowers on a space trip and now serve as Earth’s protectors. Couple Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) are expecting a baby, while Sue’s brother Johnny (Joseph Quinn) and Reed’s best friend Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Rachbach) enjoy their status as heroes.

This domestic bliss is shattered, however, with the arrival of The Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), a herald for ancient world-eating being Galactus (Ralph Ineson) who is set to destroy the world within a matter of hours.

Shakman’s film has a retro-futuristic aesthetic reminiscent of The Jetsons or the TVA from Marvel show Loki. It feels different to its many predecessors, going back to a more earnest tone reminiscent of the first Captain America movie. It allows the team’s powers to exist in a more credible way; 2015’s disastrous F4 reboot failed partly because it’s difficult to have a man made of rock and a stretchy scientist appear serious, but in this Incredibles-like backdrop they are allowed to develop both as characters and heroes.

As with Thunderbolts, Marvel is moving away from stories that need the audience to be caught up with an ocean of content. A glossy first ten minutes explains who the team are, and where they came from (origin stories are so last decade). From there, it’s a witty and exciting fight to save their world, with a subplot of family sacrifice that adds real heft to the middle act. The action is spectacular, particularly the final half hour, when Galactus comes into his own and prompts an epic final battle.

While Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser pop up in small roles, the focus is on the family itself, and that’s a good thing. Pascal plays Reed as a nervous protector, torn between his fears for his family and that for his planet. Kirby is the heart, having a much more involved role than previous Sue Storm actors, making a believable couple with her co-star.

Quinn brings restraint to Johnny – aka The Human Torch – toning down the cockiness and forming a dynamic duo with Bacharach, who is less tragic as Grimm and more of a wisecracking tough guy. The villains are suitably foreboding, too. Julia Garner gives The Silver Surfer mystery, striking an unexpected connection with Johnny. Galactus might have been many fans’ pick for a Thanos-level big baddie, but as a one-film villain for now, he is more than up to the task. Witch actor Ineson’s booming growl is perfect for the role, and the computer animation is worthy of the biggest screen possible.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps suggests The MCU has learned from its mistakes and made a blockbuster that lives in the moment, rather than being a trailer for the next instalment. By far the best movie adaptation of Marvel’s First Family, it’s also the most thrilling superhero movie in a long time.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in cinemas from July 24th