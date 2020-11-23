PM confirms return of fans to live sport when lockdown lifts on 2 December

Spectators will be allowed back to live sport when the second national lockdown is lifted in England next week.

Prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed today that fans will able to attend sport both indoors and outdoors.

The rules will apply in areas rated Tier 1 or Tier 2, and crowds will have to be limited in number and socially distanced.

The prime minister said: “In Tiers 1 and 2, spectator sports will be free to resume inside and outside with capacity limits and social distancing, providing more consistency with indoor performances in theatres and concert halls.”

Read more: Cover story: How the Premier League ‘wrapped’ every stadium and hid the empty seats

Up to 4,000 will be permitted at outdoor events in Tier 1 risk areas, and 2,000 at Tier 2, the BBC reports.

Live sport in areas deemed to be higher-risk will remain closed to the public for the time being.

An announcement on which areas will be in which tiers is likely on Thursday, the PM added.

The move is designed to bring sport into line with indoor events such as theatre, where audiences have been permitted.

It comes after pressure from leading sports bodies to allow fans into grounds to boost the finances of ailing clubs.

Spectators were due to be welcomed back to sport in crowds in October, but those plans were shelved weeks before when Covid-19 cases rose.

Premier League chief Richard Masters warned on the eve of the new season that clubs stood to lose £700m if fans were kept out.

England’s second lockdown is due to end on 2 December.

Shops and gyms are set to be reopened, while pubs will not have to close until 11pm.