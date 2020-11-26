London’s Premier League clubs will be allowed to have up to 2,000 people attend matches from next month, after the capital was placed into Tier 2 Covid restrictions.

The new restrictions mean that fans can enter through the turnstiles at their favourite grounds from 3 December.

Arsenal’s Europa League fixture against Rapid Vienna next Thursday could be the first professional match to have live fans in England since March, however the club has yet to confirm it is ready for this date.

Just days later Arsenal is slated to play Tottenham away in the North London derby.

There has not been any word from London’s Premier League clubs – Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Watford and Fulham – if they will definitely be letting in fans next month now that the capital is in Tier 2.

London League Two club Leyton Orient told City A.M. that they will have fans in stadiums next month, even though the club will operate at a loss.

Liverpool and Everton will also be able to have fans at games, however Manchester United, Manchester City, Leicester City and Aston Villa will not.

Liverpool’s Covid cases have fallen dramatically and the city has been placed into the Tier 2 category, while Manchester, Birmingham and Leicester were all placed in Tier 3 – the highest level of alert.

The government announced last week that areas in Tiers 1 or 2 will be able to have people attend sporting events in a very limited capacity.

Sporting venues in Tier 2 areas- such as London, Liverpool, Reading, Surrey and York – will be able to have a maximum capacity of either 2,000 people or 50 per cent of the stadium – which ever is smaller.

