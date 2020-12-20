Tier 4: What does it mean for travel?

Londoners may have been plotting to get home and see their families this Christmas, either in the UK or abroad, but those plans have been thrown into chaos by new Tier 4 restrictions.

What are the new rules?

The Government warns that “you must not leave your home to travel unless for work, education or other legally permitted reasons.”

The guidance also states that you should “stay local” – “meaning avoiding travelling outside of your village, town or the part of a city where you live.”

Read more: London likely to be in Tier 4 until widespread vaccine rollout

Travelling out of Tier 4

If you are in Tier 4, you must stay there. Those regulations stay in place throughout the Christmas period, despite the earlier promises from Government that it would be allowed.

There are some exceptions:

– To travel to work where you can’t work from home

– Travel to education

– To visit those in your support bubble or your childcare bubble

– Or to attend hospital.

You are not permitted to travel to see family members outside Tier 4 unless they were already in your support bubble.

Travelling abroad

Government guidance says that “if you are in Tier 4, you should not be travelling abroad” except for work.

Many operators, including Eurostar and a number of airlines, will continue to operate during the lockdown for those who need to travel.

Staying overnight

You cannot stay overnight from home, either for a holiday or to see your family unless they are in your support bubble.

There are some exceptions, such as if you require accommodation whilst in the process of moving house, or to attend a funeral.

Hotels and B&Bs are allowed to remain open for those who require accommodation.