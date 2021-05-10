Lockdown roadmap: What can you do from 17 May?

From 17 May people in England will take a big step away from harsh lockdown restrictions; but what exactly will be allowed from next Monday?

Today the Prime Minister confirmed that England would proceed to step three of his roadmap for lifting lockdown from 17 May.

The decision comes as the UK’s Covid alert level was lowered from four to three today, meaning the virus is in general circulation, not rising exponentially.

Next Monday’s unlocking will be the most significant in the roadmap so far, and will take England a big step closer to something that looks like pre-pandemic life. But what are you allowed to do?

Socialising

BBQs are back on the agenda for this summer – groups of up to 30 can meet up outdoors

Indoor pints and dinner parties are back, as groups of up to six, or two households, can meet indoors for the first time in months

Indoor entertainment can reopen, including cinemas, museums and children’s play areas

Theatres, concert halls, conference centres and sports stadia can all re-open, with larger events able to resume with capacity limits

Gym classes are back – organised sport and exercise classes can resume indoors and saunas and steam rooms may reopen

All remaining accommodation, including hotels, hostels and B&Bs can re-open.

Domestic overnight stays will be allowed in groups of up to six or two households. There’s that excuse not to see the in-laws gone…

Weddings, receptions and other life events can take place with up to 30 people, although bizarrely no dancing is to be allowed…

The cap on the number of people who can attend a funeral has been scrapped, with the caveat of how many people can be safely accommodated in venues

30 people will be able to attend a support group of parent and child group – those under five will not be counted in the limit

Care home visiting will be eased further, with residents able to have up to five named visitors and greater freedoms to make low risk visits out of the home

Education

Face coverings for pupils will no longer be recommended in classrooms or in communal areas in secondary schools and colleges

But twice weekly home testing is here to stay for now

All university students will be eligible to return to in-person teaching and learning, though they should get tested twice a week upon return

Social distancing

People will have a choice whether to socially distance with close family and friends, including being able to physically touch them

Wider social distancing rules in the likes of retail, hospitality and workplaces will remain in place

Travelling