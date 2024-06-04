Fahey to Ram home another big winner in the John Of Gaunt

Richard Fahey has saddled six winners in the last three days

AFTER the highs and lows on Epsom Downs last weekend, this Saturday is a quieter affair, but there’s still a decent card at Haydock to look forward to.

While the weather remains unpredictable, things are looking slightly more settled ahead of this weekend and the Haydock surface shouldn’t be much worse than good-to-soft, if forecasts are to be believed.

The sun has certainly shone on the Richard Fahey yard recently, with the Yorkshire-based trainer saddling four winners at Wetherby on Monday, and whatever the weather his runner in the John Of Gaunt (3.35pm), RAMAZAN, looks worth a bet at 10/1.

I fancied him for the Britannia last summer, where he ran a good race to finish ninth, and he went on from that to win over this course and distance last summer, before finishing a narrow second in the Ayr Gold Cup and the Listed Guisborough Stakes at Redcar.

He ran a huge race off a big weight when just touched off in the Victoria Cup at Ascot last month, suggesting he is improving quickly as a four-year-old and that he should easily be capable of holding his own in Group company.

He’s two from two at Haydock, so it’s clear this course suits him well, and having won on good and soft ground here, he won’t mind what the weather does.

On his current rating of 107 he doesn’t have much to find with the highest rated in here and another step forward could see him come out on top.

One horse that doesn’t look to need to step forward to record a success is Live In The Dream, who gets to run without a penalty in the opening Listed Achillies Stakes (1.50pm).

Adam West’s runner only just missed out on his reappearance in the Group Two Temple Stakes and his rivals here aren’t likely to have anything but a rear view of him from the starting stalls.

He’s likely to be sent off odds-on but I can’t get enthused about backing him at those prices, so I’ll be looking elsewhere for another bet on the card.

The 1m4f handicap (2.25pm) looks a race where there should be some ante-post value to be had.

William Haggas’ La Yakel is the current favourite and he’s clearly interesting on form but is a bit obvious, hence his position at the head of affairs.

Old boy Euchen Glen continues to run well but probably needs more of a trip, especially on ground that is better than soft.

At double the price of the favourite, MAGHLAAK could offer some value.

He still looks a well-handicapped horse off a mark of 89 and you can forgive him his run last time out in Redcar’s Zetland Gold Cup.

He was posted wide early on and forced to drop in behind runners, which clearly didn’t suit him.

Before that, he had been much more prominently ridden when winning on his reappearance at Goodwood under Rab Havlin, staying on strongly over that 10-furlong trip.

He shaped there as though he would relish this first go over 12 furlongs, and Havlin now returns to the saddle with Maghlaak only three pounds higher than for his Goodwood win.

Charlie Hills’ runner appears versatile ground wise and if returning to form he should have every chance, so at 6/1 he looks a sound each-way wager.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Maghlaak e/w Haydock 2.25pm

Ramazan e/w Haydock 3.35pm