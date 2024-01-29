EY is latest to start monitoring attendance of UK employees

EY has become the latest to monitor its UK employees’ office attendance in order to see if staff are aligned with its hybrid working guidelines.

According to the Financial Times, the Big Four firm is recording the swipe card entry of staff to show how frequent they are attending its offices.

The data is being circulated at the senior level of the firm but it kept anonymised. The statistics would be used to influence teams to comply with the firm’s hybrid policy.

In May 2021, EY moved to a hybrid working model in the UK, with the expectation that most of its staff would spend at least two days a week working remotely but encourage to spent time working together in person at a client site or one of its offices.

The firm declined to comment.

Read more EY quits as Asda’s auditor amid criticism of Issa brothers

The firm is not alone as a range of businesses and law firms have been watching or planning to watch their staff’s office attendance.

One of those is magic circle law firm Clifford Chance as it is set to watch their lawyers office days by monitoring their attendance. From Thursday, the law firm is set to monitor their staff to check if they are adherence to its hybrid working policy.

Earlier in the month it was revealed that fellow magic circle law firm Slaughter and May was clamping down on lawyers who aren’t turning up to the office by tracking their attendance data and sharing with group heads and HR.