EY reviews London office headquarters as lease renewal nears

EY reviews its London headquarters office as lease renewal nears

EY has launched a property review of its London headquarters as the Big Four firm prepares for the end of its lease.

According to The Telegraph, the firm launched a review of its More London office, near London Bridge, as its 25-year lease on the building expires in 2028.

Its More London office spans across 10-storey located in the south bank of River Thames, that has been the headquarters of EY’s UK and Ireland since 2003 and hosts about 9,000 employees.

It is understood that the review will assess its current office while also contemplating offices across the City.

The news of the London office also comes as the UK arm of the Big Four was reported to discussing cost-cutting measures earlier this year. The EY UK bosses were contemplating the plans after the firm’s plan to separate its consulting and audit divisions failed.

The Big Four firm’s UK bosses were reported have told staff in August that it will cut around 150 jobs in its financial services consulting team.

A spokesperson said: “As a growing business with over 20 offices across the UK, we continually review our real estate footprint. We do not comment on speculation.”