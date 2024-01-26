Clifford Chance: Magic Circle law firm set to monitor lawyers office attendance

Magic Circle law firm Clifford Chance are set to watch their lawyers office days by monitoring their attendance, but the firm has a more liberal hybrid policy compared to others.

The firm introduced a hybrid working policy in 2021 which requires staff to be in the office for 50 per cent of their time, which is set to stay in place.

A spokesperson for Clifford Chance said: “To help our managers better understand and support their team’s adherence to our hybrid working policy, from 1st February 2024, the firm will start to review data of individual attendance in London and Newcastle.”

“We know from our own experience and employee feedback that when consistently applied, our hybrid working policy provides our people a greater opportunity to learn, develop and collaborate with colleagues and clients thereby supporting our growth ambitions and enhancing the culture of the firm,” the spokesperson added.

This comes after the legal website RollOnFriday revealed that fellow magic circle law firm Slaughter and May was clamping down on lawyers who aren’t turning up to the office by tracking their attendance data and sharing with group heads and HR.

In a leaked email, Deborah Finkler, managing partner of Slaughter and May said: “While most people have been adhering to this requirement; it is clear that some have not.”