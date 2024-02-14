Clifford Chance: London magic circle law firm brings in long-time Accenture finance boss

Clifford Chance has swooped in for a new CFO

Magic circle law firm Clifford Chance has hired a new chief financial officer from professionals service firm Accenture.

Daniel Burton is set to join the law firm mid-June, and will take over from its current global CFO Patrick Glydon who is retiring in July. Glydon was in the CFO role at the magic circle for over seven years, after joining from Dentsu.

Burton has been at Accenture for 24 years and is currently the firm’s CFO of global strategy and consulting, after taking up the role in September 2022.

Daniel Burton, Clifford Chance

He has also served in several roles at the firm over the years including acting as its CFO between March 2020 to September 2022 and as its finance director for over two years before that.

Clifford Chance last reported annual revenues saw the law firm surpassing the £2bn mark for the first time.

Commenting on the new appointment, Michael Bates, UK regional managing partner said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Daniel to the firm. He brings a wealth of expertise and experience that will continue to enhance our firm’s finance function and support our continued growth.”

“We have been so fortunate to benefit from the exceptional stewardship and expertise brought by Patrick and we thank him for all he has done to contribute to the success of the firm,” Bates added.

Daniel Burton noted: “I am excited to join Clifford Chance, working with their leadership team, across the markets and their clients to deliver the next phase of the firm’s growth journey.”