Express has a Super chance to get back on track for Size

Craig Williams rides Super Express for trainer John Size at Sha Tin on Sunday.

IT WAS only a few weeks back that 12-time champion trainer John Size looked well on his way to securing a record-breaking 13th title after saddling eight winners in April, putting daylight between himself and the chasing pack.

Since then, however, the stable has struck a sticky patch with only two wins this month, and they are presently on a losing sequence of 30.

With nearest pursuer David Hayes suddenly striking red-hot form, saddling half-a-dozen winners in the past fortnight, Size suddenly finds his lead whittled down to five and there are still 15 meetings left in the season.

The Master Trainer is never one to let the pressure get to him and has too many good horses in his stable to keep firing blanks.

At Sha Tin on Sunday, he sends some of his heavy brigade into action – nine in all – and it would be a shock if he came away empty-handed.

For early-bird racing enthusiasts there will be plenty of confidence behind the stable’s Loveisintheair who makes his Sha Tin debut and is likely to record his first win in the Makarpura Star Handicap (6.30am), over six furlongs.

Further success for the stable is possible, with a two-pronged attack from Young Champion and the exasperating Mickley in the River Verdon Handicap (7.00am) over seven furlongs, and Spirit Of Peace, who was set an impossible task in his latest start, and lines-up in the Exultant Handicap (8.40am) over seven furlongs.

Expectations will also be high that potential top performer SUPER EXPRESS will get his career back on track after suffering a shock defeat by subsequent winner Patch Of Stars late last month.

The son of Ten Sovereigns gets his chance of compensation in the competitive Oriental Express Handicap (10.55am) over seven furlongs, and jockey Craig Williams is aboard.

This will not be easy with the likes of progressive South Star, Eighty Light Years, and Top Dragon in opposition, but if Super Express is to confirm his lofty reputation, he should win off his present mark in the handicap.

