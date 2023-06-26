Explained: What changes to transfer and loan rules mean for Premier League clubs

Chelsea, who sent Romelu Lukaku on loan to Inter Milan, are among those affected by changes to the rules for Premier League clubs

Big clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City are unlikely to return to hoarding top talent and farming them out on loan despite the relaxation of post-Brexit transfer red tape.

Chelsea turned recruiting promising players, loaning them out and ultimately selling for a profit into a fine art in the later years of Roman Abramovich’s ownership. At the height of the strategy in 2019, they had 41 players out on loan.

That practice was curbed by tough new rules on signing overseas prospects which were introduced by the Home Office and agreed with the Football Association and Premier League in the wake of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

Recent changes to those rules, which allow clubs to sign up to four players on a so-called GBE exemption, will make it easier for Premier League teams to compete with their continental peers for the best young stars.

But Chelsea, City and other well-resourced sides are more likely to reserve their GBE exemptions for first-team players rather than speculative acquisitions, says Hateem Ali, immigration partner at JMW Solicitors in London.

“The various changes that are now taking effect will in all likelihood require Premier League clubs to alter their loan strategies,” Ali, who has worked with Premier League players and clubs, told City A.M.

“Bigger clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea who, over previous seasons have acquired talent and then immediately loaned them out to overseas clubs (even though the player never had a realistic chance of making a first team appearance) will find it even more difficult to continue with this financial model.

“They are likely to use their four GBE exemptions only for players who will have a realistic prospect of being involved in the first team. So, the option to buy a player and loan them out abroad becomes less attractive.”

How Fifa loan rule changes will affect Premier League teams

Also affecting the loan market this summer is a further reduction in the number of players clubs may bring in and send out on temporary moves.

From July, teams may only have a maximum of seven players loaned in and seven loaned out at one time – down from eight last season. It will fall to six next summer, although under-21s and club-trained players are exempt.

As well as restricting player hoarding, it may also make clubs who have leveraged the loan market extensively, such as Nottingham Forest, more selective about their signings.

“The combined impact of new GBE rules together with the reduction of loans in and out from eight to seven will be significant for Premier League clubs,” Ali added.

“Clubs that have traditionally relied upon loans from overseas to make a direct impact will now have to think carefully, as the difference between a good loan or a bad loan can sometimes be the difference between avoiding relegation or achieving a European place – the loan of Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest from Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window being a primary example of this.”