Exclusive: Panmure Liberum to ‘reinvigorate’ City market with banking tie-up

Panmure is looking to give a shot of life to London markets.

Investment bank Panmure Liberum has joined forces with Nedbank in a push to expand their reach across equity capital markets and drive dual-listings across the UK and South Africa.

London-headquartered Panmure will collaborate with Nedbank’s corporate and investment banking division to produce equity research across UK and South African markets.

The deal aims to provide clients with broader insights and access to a deeper pool of companies.

The partnership is set to “jointly pursue corporate advisory opportunities, both in the UK, and for companies dual-listed in the UK and South Africa.”

Panmure said the deal enhances access to capital by leveraging South African investors with UK and European markets and utilising the country’s growing appetite for overseas investments.

Rich Ricci, chief executive of Panmure Liberum, said the agreement would help steer the investment bank’s ambition to “reinvigorate UK capital markets”.

Ricci, a Barclays veteran, was tapped for the role in 2020 after ex-Barclays chief Bob Diamond’s Atlas Merchant Capital bought a majority stake in Panmure Gordon in 2018 alongside the Qatari royal family.

Nedbank chief Jason Quin said the partnership would provide “clients with deeper insight and broader access across key global markets” through “creating a more connected eco system for research, trading, and capital raising”.

It comes as the Financial Conduct Authority pledges an overhaul on public listing rules to support the waning City market.

The watchdog has confirmed listed companies will no longer need to publish lengthy prospectuses to issue more shares, the time between a prospectus being issued and an IPO will be halved and a new public offer platform will be launched to help smaller companies grow.

Simon Walls, executive director of markets at the FCA, said the “bold shifts” would help keep the capital markets “roaring in support of sustained growth and prosperity for the whole country”.

Panmure stung with losses

The investment bank will be hoping the fresh deal will help turn the tide on a bruising period.

Panmure – then Panmure Gordon – merged with City rival Liberum in May 2024 but suffered a steep loss in the year prior.

The firm posted a £7.2m loss for the 12 months ending December 31 2023, which followed on from a £16.4m loss in 2022.

Earnings felt the squeeze of a depleted IPO environment, which has only exacerbated in the last year.

The London Stock Exchange was hit with the biggest exodus in 15 years last year after 88 companies delisted or transferred their primary listing away from the City, including the likes of Paddy Power owner Flutter and tech darling Darktrace.