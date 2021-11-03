Ex-Carlyle CEO Youngkin wins Virginia governor race

Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and the former co-chief executive of US private equity group Carlyle, won the Virginia governor’s race last night in a blow to the Democractic party and President Joe Biden, a year ahead of the midterm elections.

The political newcomer beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor, in an election that attracted more than 3m Virginians.

With around 96 per cent of votes counted, Youngkin had gathered around 51 per cent of the vote, compared with 48 per cent for McAuliffe, according to the Associated Press.

Youngkin’s victory deals a further blow to Biden, whose current approval ratings are worse than any of his predecessors a year into their presidency, save Donald Trump.

This time last year, Biden won in Virginia by a 10-point margin over Donald Trump.

“Alrighty, Virginia, we won this thing! How much fun!” Youngkin said during his victory speech.

“Together, together, we will change the trajectory of this commonwealth, and friends, we are going to start that transformation on day one,” he said.