Biden nominates permanent chair giving Democrats new FCC majority

President Joe Biden announces his nominees to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), including designating acting Chair Jessica Rosenworcel as a permanent chair.

Rosenworcel, a Democrat, has been nominated for another term on the commission, and is to become the first female holder of this position upon Senate approval.

By making this appointment, Biden will break the 2-2 deadlock of Republican to Democratic commissioners, which has been a source of contention within his party. It will also allow the agency to move forward with a bolder agenda.

In the press release, Biden also names former FCC official Gigi Sohn, another Democrat, to fill the agency’s fifth commissioner slot.

Again, Sohn will be the first openly LGBTIQ+ commissioner for this post, showing a more inclusive agency for the Biden administration.