Joe Biden confirms that he will attend Cop26 in Glasgow next month

Joe Biden will attend the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow later this month, it has been confirmed.

The President’s attendance was confirmed by the US’ Chargé d’affaires to the UK Philip Reeker, who said “the gathering in Glasgow will be a pivotal moment on the road towards a more secure, prosperous, and sustainable future for our planet”.

The summit will run from 31 October to 12 November.

Boris Johnson last month said Cop26 “is the turning point for humanity” and that a multilateral deal must be stuck to limit global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees.