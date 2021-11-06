US lawmakers pass $1tn infrastructure bill

The US congress has passed a $1tn package to upgrade key infrastructure across the country such as highways, railways, water pipes, and broadband.

The package will now be sent to president Joe Biden to sign into law.

This follows a 228-206 vote in the House of Representatives, and months of heated back-and-forth negotiations between the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and its centrist bloc.

The infrastructure bill first passed the Senate in August with the bipartisan support of 19 Republican votes, and 13 Republican members of congress also approved the package this week.

However, it has faced more difficulties from within the Democratic party, as its progressive wing previously pledged not to support any infrastructure bill until they had voted on a separate $1.75tn social welfare bill.

The social welfare bill, which covers healthcare, education and the environment, would have been the biggest expansion of the US safety net for over five decades

However, the bill has been criticised by centrist Democrats who want an independent accounting of its costs and impact.

A compromise has now been reached where the social welfare bill will be debated later this month following a successful procedural vote after the infrastructure bill was passed.

The passing of the infrastructure bill will be a relief for the US president after the Republicans pulled off a stunning upset in Virginia with Glenn Youngkin set to become the new governor.