Biden asks Democrats for support over $1.75tn spending framework

US President Joe Biden has announced he had secured a $1.75tn spending framework to invest in the economy and climate change.

Biden expressed his confidence in the plan, saying it could win the backing of all Democrats and pass the Senate, Reuters reported.

“Today I’m pleased to announce after months of tough and thoughtful negotiations, I think we have, I know we have a historic economic framework,” the president said while meeting with Democrats in the House of Representatives.

According to sources, he added: “I need you to help me; I need your votes. I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that the House and Senate (Democratic) majorities and my presidency will be determined by what happens in the next week.”