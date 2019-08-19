Related
Schroders Talk
The future of TV: Is it just the walking dead?
Monday 19 August 2019 7:49 am

Safestore joins forces with Carlyle in Dutch takeover


Share

Safestore has joined forces with private equity giant Carlyle to buy a Dutch self-storage chain while making a £6.5m Heathrow acquisition by itself.

The business will take a 20 per cent stake in M3 Self Storage for around €5m (£4.6m) when the deal is completed at the end of August.

The deal, which is expected to produce eight per cent returns for the first year before transaction-related costs, will give Safestore and Carlyle a company which intends to expand further through acquisitions.

“The acquisition of M3 represents an excellent platform for entry into the attractive Dutch self storage market and we expect that our joint venture with Carlyle will enable us to target additional selected development and acquisition opportunities,” said chief executive Frederic Vecchioli.


M3 operates six storage units in Amsterdam and Haarlem in the Netherlands.

The deal came as Safestore also announced it had bought Heathrow-based Ready Steady Store for £6.5m in cash. The company expects the initial yield to reach 5.5 per cent in the first year at the 34,000 square foot site. It will rebrand the site.

Shares in Safestore rose 2.6 per cent to 638p this morning.

Share





Related articles

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: London's financial district, known as the Square Mile, is dominated by sky scrapers on February 18, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Scrapped: Guy Hands 'pulls out of takeover plans' for German Cartonplast

Alex Daniel
Oslo, NORWAY: David Montgomery of the British media company Mecom after talks with Orkla union representatives in Oslo, 01 July 2006. The Board of Directors of Orkla ASA authorised, 28 June, the Group management to conclude an agreement with Mecom regarding the sale of Orkla Media. Orkla intends to become a significant shareholder in Mecom. The size of Orkla's shareholding has not been finally determined. Mecom is currently listed in London. The company's ambition is to develop a leading European media company. AFP PHOTO MORTEN HOLM/ SCANPIX NORWAY--NORWAY OUT (Photo credit should read HOLM, MORTEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Fleet Street veteran David Montgomery sets newspapers in sights as he plots takeover spree

James Warrington

Crunch time: Kettle Foods poised for takeover by Irish group Valeo

James Warrington