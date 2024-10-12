Everything you need for at-home to gym fitness sessions

Finding the right gear can make all the difference when you’re trying to stay fit and active. Whether you’re at the gym or out for a run, these must-have products will help you stay secure, stylish, and connected on your fitness journey.

Multi-use weights

Best for: Stylish home workouts

The Home Workout Bundle from Onyx is a sleek, all-in-one fitness set, perfect for transforming your home into a personal workout haven. Featuring durable and beautifully designed resistance bands, a non-slip mat, and a pair of elegant hand weights, this set is ideal for Pilates, yoga, and strength training.

Get it from here.

Secure gym lock

Best for: On-the-go security

The Beta Lock from Matador is a smart, carabiner-style lock made from aircraft-grade aluminium, offering lightweight yet durable protection. Ideal for gym-goers or travellers, it features a keyed dead-bolt locking gate and an easy-to-use spring gate for quick attachment.

Get it from here.

Smart watch

Best for: Stylish fitness tracking

The Maxcom Vanad Pro is a sophisticated jewellery smartwatch that blends elegance with functionality. Its Amoled screen and long battery life support fitness tracking with heart rate and sleep monitoring, alongside 20+ sports modes. It also includes women’s health features for menstrual and pregnancy tracking.

Get it from here.

iPhone protective case

Best for: Active lifestyle protection

The QDOS Touch Pure and Snap case provides robust protection for iPhone 13 to 16 models, featuring a Mag Safe-compatible design made from 67 per cent recycled plastics. With a drop resistance of up to two metres, this case is perfect for fitness enthusiasts who need durability while on the move.

Get it from here.

LED soundbar

Best for: Energising home workouts

The Stealth LED Soundbar enhances your home workout experience with built-in LED lights and powerful sound. It connects via Bluetooth to any device, making it easy to follow workout videos or energise your exercise routine. It’s also suitable for gaming, bringing versatility to your setup.

Get it from here.

Travel charger

Best for: Fast charging on the go

The Twelve South Plug Bug is a compact USB-C charger with integrated Find My support, perfect for busy professionals and fitness enthusiasts. Available in 50W or 120W options, it ensures your devices stay charged while you travel, featuring interchangeable EU and UK adaptors for convenience.

Get it from here.

Noise-cancelling headphones

Best for: Focused fitness sessions

The Groov-e Harmony headphones offer active noise cancelling and deep bass, making them perfect for tuning into your workout. Whether you’re on a run or hitting the weights, their 25-hour battery life and foldable design make them an essential for staying focused and in the zone.

Get it from here.