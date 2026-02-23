Everbridge xMatters to Host London Event on the Future of Incident Management

Everbridge, Inc., the global leader in High Velocity Critical Event Management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, will host an exclusive customer event on March 17 at the Churchill War Rooms in London, bringing together IT, DevOps, and operational leaders to discuss the evolving demands of modern incident management and operational resilience.

Titled “The Future of Incident Management: A Blueprint for Operational Excellence,” the half-day program will feature expert-led sessions on native process automation, service intelligence, and the role of AI in proactive risk reduction, along with a customer panel sharing real-world lessons.

As digital environments become more complex, organizations are under increasing pressure to maintain uptime, reduce risk, and resolve incidents faster. The event will highlight how Everbridge xMatters enables teams to move beyond basic alerting toward intelligent orchestration that combines real-time context and automation to reduce mean time to resolve and strengthen operational resilience.

“Incident management has evolved far beyond paging the right person,” said David Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer & GM of Digital Operations at Everbridge. “Organizations need intelligent automation and real-time insight built directly into their response processes. This event is about showing leaders how to reduce risk, accelerate resolution, and operate with greater confidence in a world of constant disruption.”

The agenda includes:

Beyond Alerts: The Future of Incident Management

Automate & Optimize: Native Process Automation and Service Intelligence

Proactive Signals to Reduce Risk: AI in Incident Management & Operational Resilience

A customer panel featuring real-world perspectives on reducing MTTR and scaling response operations

The event runs from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT and concludes with networking drinks.

