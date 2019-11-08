Essex lorry deaths: Ten teenagers named among 39 victims

There were ten teenagers among the 39 people found dead in a refrigated lorry trailer in Essex last month, according to the police.
Essex Police revealed on Friday the identiies of the 31 men and eight women whose bodies were discovered inside the lorry in an industrial park in Grays on 23 October.
It comes a day after it was confirmed that all the victims were Vietnamese nationals, despite early suggestions they could be Chinese.
The youngest two were just 15 years old, while there was also a 17-year-old and a further seven aged 18 or 19. The oldest was 44 years old.
Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said: “This was an incredibly important process and our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores.
“Our priority has been to identify the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died and to support the victims’ friends and families.
“It remained of paramount importance to us to ensure that an individual’s next of kin were informed, and that they were given some time to absorb this tragic news before we publicly confirmed their loved one’s identity.
“We have worked closely with the National Crime Agency, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and the Vietnamese Authorities to identify and locate their families.”
The full list of victims are:
- Pham Thi Tra My, 26-year-old woman from Ha Tinh
- Nguyen Dinh Lurong, 20-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Nguyen Huy Phong, 35-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Vo Nhan Du, 19-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Tran Manh Hung, 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Tran Khanh Tho, 18-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Vo Van Linh, 25-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Nguyen Van Nhan, 33-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Bui Phan Thang, 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Nguyen Huy Hung, 15-year-old boy from Ha Tinh
- Tran Thi Tho, 21-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Bui Thi Nhung, 19-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Vo Ngoc Nam, 28-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Dinh Tu, 26-year-old man from Nghe An
- Le Van Ha, 30-year-old man from Nghe An
- Tran Thi Ngoc, 19-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Nguyen Van Hung, 33-year-old man from Nghe An
- Hoang Van Tiep, 18-year-old man from Nghe An
- Cao Tien Dung, 37-year-old man from Nghe An
- Cao Huy Thanh, 33-year-old man from Nghe An
- Tran Thi Mai Nhung, 18-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Nguyen Minh Quang, 20-year-old man from Nghe An
- Le Trong Thanh, 44-year-old man from Dien Chau
- Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh, 28-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Hoang Van Hoi, 24-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Tho Tuan, 25-year-old man from Nghe An
- Dang Huu Tuyen, 22-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Trong Thai, 26-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Van Hiep, 24-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Thi Van, 35-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Tran Hai Loc, 35-year-old man from Nghe An
- Duong Minh Tuan, 27-year-old man from Quang Binh
- Nguyen Ngoc Ha, 32-year-old man from Quang Binh
- Nguyen Tien Dung, 33-year-old man from Quang, Binh
- Phan Thi Thanh, 41-year-old woman from Hai Phong
- Nguyen Ba Vu Hung, 34-year-old man from Thua Tien Hue
- Dinh Dinh Thai Quyen, 18-year-old man from Hai Phong
- Tran Ngoc Hieu, 17-year-old boy from Hai Duong
- Dinh Dinh Binh, 15-year-old boy from Hai Phong