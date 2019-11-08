Essex lorry deaths: Ten teenagers named among 39 victims

There were ten teenagers among the 39 people found dead in a refrigated lorry trailer in Essex last month, according to the police.

Essex Police revealed on Friday the identiies of the 31 men and eight women whose bodies were discovered inside the lorry in an industrial park in Grays on 23 October.

It comes a day after it was confirmed that all the victims were Vietnamese nationals, despite early suggestions they could be Chinese.

The youngest two were just 15 years old, while there was also a 17-year-old and a further seven aged 18 or 19. The oldest was 44 years old.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said: “This was an incredibly important process and our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores.

“Our priority has been to identify the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died and to support the victims’ friends and families.

“It remained of paramount importance to us to ensure that an individual’s next of kin were informed, and that they were given some time to absorb this tragic news before we publicly confirmed their loved one’s identity.

“We have worked closely with the National Crime Agency, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and the Vietnamese Authorities to identify and locate their families.”

The full list of victims are: