Northern Ireland man arrested in Essex lorry deaths probe

A Northern Irish man has been arrested by police in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were recently discovered in a lorry in Essex.

Thames Valley Police have detained a 23-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

It marks the sixth arrest in the investigation.

Read more: Ten teenagers among the 39 lorry victims

The driver of the lorry Maurice Robinson, who is set to appear at the Old Bailey next week, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, and money laundering.

Eamonn Harrison, who was arrested in Dublin on a European Arrest Warrant, has also been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, human trafficking and immigration offences.

A spokesperson said: “A 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested by officers from Thames Valley Police on behalf of Essex Police in the early hours of this morning on the M40 in Beaconsfield in connection with our enquiry into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a lorry trailer found in Grays.”

“He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and remains in custody.”

Read more: Police urge brothers to hand themselves in over lorry deaths

Ten teenagers were among the 39 people found dead in a refrigerated lorry trailer in Essex last month, according to Essex Police.

The youngest two were just 15 years old, while there was also a 17-year-old and a further seven aged 18 or 19. The oldest was 44 years old.



