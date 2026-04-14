Entrepreneurs’ livery company to host scale up showcase at London Stock Exchange

The Worshipful Company of Entrepreneurs is the 112th livery company.

The City of London’s Worshipful Company of Entrepreneurs is set to host an investor showcase for scale-ups at the London Stock Exchange.

The livery company, headed by former Lord Mayor Alastair King, aims to connect more than 120 investors with 14 of the UK’s most promising scale-up firms.

In June, the group is set to host three events across London and Edinburgh, with a flagship session at the London Stock Exchange Group’s Paternoster Square headquarters.

Firms will be expected to demonstrate commercial firepower, generally in the form of more than £1m in revenue, a particularly high-impact client, or achievable capital targets.

Alastair King said: “We are sitting on a goldmine of innovation, but we’re watching our gems get polished elsewhere. We need those firms which start here to stay here, to scale here, and to prosper here.”

Later in June, the Worshipful Company of Entrepreneurs will host a defence-sector-focused event at Mansion House, followed by a Scottish and regional showcase hosted in Edinburgh in November.

City of London Corporation aims to back entrepreneurs

Scale-Up Capital was launched by the former Lord Mayor last year, and in its 2025 iteration resulted in more than £120m of funding being raised for more than 40 growth-stage companies.

The programme builds entrepreneurs’ initiatives started by King during his mayoralty, in particular the Mansion House Accord, which is set to give the UK economy an estimated £50bn boost.

This agreement, struck between 17 major workplace pension providers, set the target of injecting at least 10 per cent of their default Defined Contribution assets into private markets by 2030.

The Worshipful Company of Entrepreneurs was set up in 2014, initially as a guild before being upgraded to full livery status in 2025.

Livery companies, which are styled as ‘The Worshipful’, have historically been guilds which have been granted a special Royal Charter.