Entrepreneurs back Pitch@Palace as pressure grows on Prince Andrew

Entrepreneurs have expressed their support for Prince Andrew’s Pitch@Palace startup initiative even as the Duke was urged to give evidence to US authorities.

A lawyer representing some of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s victims has pushed for the Duke of York to speak with US investigators, following last night’s announcement that the prince will retreat from royal duties.

The fallout from Prince Andrew’s BBC interview over his links to the paedophile, who died in prison, has seen sponsors jump ship from his Pitch@Palace startup assistance scheme.



Firms have urged the Duke of York to stand aside from the programme, after KPMG, Inmarsat and Standard Chartered all quit their roles as sponsors.



Astrazeneca, Advertising Week Europe and Gravity Road have also ended their associations.

But today entrepreneurs offered their backing to the scheme, saying it would be a shame for the initiative to end.

Will King, founder of grooming firm King of Shaves, told the BBC it was “really sad” the Pitch@Palace initiative had “been affected by the personal issues around the Duke of York”.



He told the BBC’s Today programme: “If you're going to continue the Pitch@Palace in the royal environment, where you have an infrastructure that is paid for - I think, in part - by the taxpayer, it would be an extraordinary shame that the palace don't see the opportunity in continuing this initiative.”



But he said “I don’t know” when asked whether the initiative can keep going with Prince Andrew as the royal associated with the scheme.



Nick Mason, co-founder of digital identity tool Zaka, called Pitch@Palace “a fantastic programme for young entrepreneurs”, saying it allows entrepreneurs to network with industry bigwigs.

“The Duke of York and his team were a constant source of encouragement throughout the impeccably-run programme and are clearly passionate about empowering the wonderful ventures that participate,” he added.



The notes of support come as Prince Andrew faces pressure to speak with US investigations.



Epstein’s victims’ lawyer, Gloria Allred, questioned the royal’s statement last night in which he said he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations”.

“Is he insisting that he be served with a subpoena to testify, or is he willing to speak to law enforcement without being legally required to do so?” she asked.

“My clients who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein have spoken to law enforcement without being 'required' to do so.”

