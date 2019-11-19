Standard Chartered has pulled the plug on its sponsorship of Prince Andrew’s entrepreneurial scheme Pitch@Palace, a day after KPMG jumped ship.

A spokesman for the international banking giant told the Daily Mail: “We won’t be renewing the sponsorship when it ends in February.”

On Monday a number of businesses distanced themselves from the initiative in the face of increasing scrutiny over the Duke of York’s friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

KPMG was the first to end its £100,000-a-year relationship with the project over fears of “adverse publicity.”

Astrazeneca, another sponsor of the programme, said: “Our three-year partnership with Pitch@Palace is due to expire at the end of this year and is currently being reviewed.”

Insurance firm Aon denied any connection with the scheme, saying that the listing of the firm as a partner was an error.

The company said it had asked for its logo to be removed from the initiative’s website. The page which showed corporate sponsors has been taken down.

Pitch@Palace, which was set up in 2014, aims to connect entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses with potential supporters, including chief executives and investors.

The project is also supported by easygroup founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou through his charity, The Stelios Foundation. City A.M. understands that the charity has no plans to change the existing relationship.

Other organisations with a connection to the Duke are also reviewing their links.

The Outward Bound Trust, of which the prince is a patron, is understood to be holding a special meeting on the matter later this week.

In addition, students at the University of Huddersfield, which counts the duke as its chancellor, are exploring how they could force him out of the role.

The university has come out in support, saying: “As chancellor, he has taken a keen interest in the work of the university and has represented it in his official capacity on numerous occasions.

“His enthusiasm for innovation and entrepreneurship is a natural fit with the work of the university and every year the University of Huddersfield organises The Duke of York Young Entrepreneur Awards, which are promoted across universities throughout the north of England.

“In relation to the allegations, the palace has previously issued an emphatic denial and this was reiterated in the BBC interview with the Duke of York and we have nothing further to add.”

