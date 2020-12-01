Spectators are due to return to Twickenham this weekend when England host France in the Autumn Nations Cup final.

The good news for England rugby fans is that 2,000 seats have been made available, including some hospitality places, for the game on Sunday.

The bad news is that only a few tickets remain at the time of writing and only a small number of people are eligible to buy them.

And the £299-a-head hospitality tickets, which went on general sale last Friday, have all been snapped up.

NHS staff have been given 400 tickets for the match. Sponsors, local rugby clubs and players’ families have also received an allocation.

The remaining approximately 1,000 tickets, costing between £75 and £95, have been made available by invitation only to pre-registered England fans and local residents.

A second batch went on offer earlier today and, as of Tuesday afternoon, some remained unsold.

However, any supporters eligible to buy tickets are very likely to have been contacted already.

None of the non-hospitality tickets went on general sale.

England v France tickets subject to new rules

The Rugby Football Union has had to adapt its usual ticket selling approach given the unique circumstances.

England chiefs were given just 10 days between the announcement last week that London was being placed in Tier 2, and the 82,000-capacity Twickenham could therefore accept 2,000 spectators, and the fixture.

Even Twickenham debenture holders, who would normally be guaranteed seats, have missed out on this occasion.

Those lucky enough to get tickets will be sitting in the East or South Lower stands.

Attendees are subject to a number of new rules to comply with Covid-19 guidelines.

Tickets, which strictly cannot be resold or transferred, must be downloaded via an app on the attendee’s own phone.

Anyone living in high-risk Tier 3 areas is prohibited from attending. Those with hospitality tickets may only share with people from their household.

Spectators have been told to wear face masks at all times, unless eating or drinking.

Fans are advised to “take care when singing, shouting or chanting” for social distancing reasons.